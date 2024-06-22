Homer Jury Finds Allen Gonzalez Guilty of Sexual Assault





(Anchorage, AK) – On June 14, 2024, after a five-day trial, a jury found 34-year-old Allen Gonzalez guilty of two counts of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, one count of Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree, one count of First Degree Witness Tampering, and one count of Unlawful Contact.

Over the course of the trial, a Homer jury heard from nine witnesses, including the victim. The jury heard the victim and defendant had previously dated from approximately April 2021 to October 2021. At trial, the victim offered harrowing testimony of her struggles with homelessness and how her financial situation necessitated her continuing to live in the same house as the defendant after their break-up. The jury heard testimony from the victim about how in January 2022, after continuing to stalk and harass the victim, the defendant entered her bedroom without her knowledge while she was asleep, in a narcoleptic state.

In a statement to law enforcement, the defendant fully admitted to his knowledge of the victim’s narcolepsy and its impact on her ability to stay awake and have awareness of what is happening to her. The jury heard after entering the victim’s bedroom, the defendant thereafter forcibly penetrated the victim both vaginally and anally, with the victim waking to what she described as intense pain. Upon initially waking, the defendant prevented the victim from moving by pushing on her head and shoulder. The victim repeatedly told the defendant to stop and that she wanted him to leave. Her pleas were ignored. Due to her medical condition, the victim went in and out of consciousness, waking repeatedly to the defendant penetrating her without her consent.

The jury deliberated for approximately three and a half hours before returning their verdicts. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 9, 2024, at 2:30 P.M. The defendant faces a sentence of 20-99 years on each count of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, plus some potential additional term of imprisonment for his convictions of Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Sexual Assault in the Third-Degree, First-Degree Witness Tampering, and Unlawful Contact.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Julie L. Matucheski, with the assistance of paralegals Anna LaRoche and Minna Bogard. The case was investigated by the Homer Police Department. The primary officers involved in the investigation were Ofc. Morgan Tracy and Sgt. Jessica Poling. Additionally, multiple officers and staff with the Homer Police Department provided much needed administrative support through the course of the week-long trial.

# # #



