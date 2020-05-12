Homer Man Charged with Multiple Funny River Burglaries Following Accident and Subsequent Investigation Sunday

Alaska Native News on May 12, 2020.

Soldotna-based troopers on patrol on Browns Lake Road during the early morning hours on Sunday came across a white 1998 Ford Explorer in the ditch. When investigating the vehicle and its circumstances being in the ditch at 2:07am, the AST K9 team located 34-year-old Robert G. Weeks hiding in the woods nearby.

When a check of APSIN found that Weeks was driving on a suspended California license for failure to appear and a $500 arrest warrant for burglary, Weeks was taken into custody and transported to the Soldotna post.

As the investigation into Weeks continued, it was determined that Weeks fit a suspect description and photographs of the burglary suspect in several different burglaries in the Funny River area.

Weeks was interviewed about the burglaries and subsequently admitted to them. He was jailed at the Wildwood Pretrial Facility on two counts of Burglary, two counts of Criminal Trespass I, two counts of Criminal Mischief V, two counts of Theft IV, Violating Conditions of Release as well as the arrest warrant.





