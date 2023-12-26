Homer Woman Hit with Multiple Charges after Criminal Trespass Saturday Evening

By


Alaska State Troopers responded to a residence near Low Bush Streeet on East End Road in Homer after receiving a disturbance call from that location at 8:23 pm on Saturday  night.

When troopers arrived at the home they opened an investigation that would find that 36-year-old Ronda Rider had committed Criminal Trespass-DV asnd so attempted to take her into custody.

Instead of giving up Rider chose to make a break for it and fled in her vehicle almost hitting multiple trooper vehicles when she did to.

AST took up the persuit but she soon drove into a snow bank. She continued to resist arrest but was ultimately taken into custody.

Rider was charged with  Criminal Trespass 1st, Felony Eluding, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, and DWLR/S/C.  She was taken into Homer and remanded without bail to await arraignment.


Homer Woman Hit with Multiple Charges after Criminal Trespass Saturday Evening
View all posts by Alaska Native News →