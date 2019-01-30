Homicide Detectives Investigating Death of Man in West 34th Apartment

Alaska Native News Jan 30, 2019.

Anchorage Homicide Detectives are investigating the death of a man discovered in an apartment on the 600-block of West 34th Avenue in Anchorage during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Patrol officers dispatched to the location at 4:15 am on Tuesday and found the victim deceased in the apartment. Police say that the deceased male had been dead for several days.







The death was deemed suspicious in nature and homicide detectives responded to open an investigation and process the scene. During the investigation, several people were detained for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the victim has yet to be released.