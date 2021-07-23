Hooper Bay Woman Dies from Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Thursday Morning







Village police in Hooper Bay notified troopers of the death of a Hooper Bay woman at 3:45 am on Thursday,

According to the report, the woman, 37-year-old Jennifer Smart-Tinker, who lived in a connex in the village, died from carbon monoxide poisoning. The preliminary investigation determined that Tinker died from poisoning because of a generator she was using in the container.

Tinker’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for autopsy and her next of kin were notified of her passing.





