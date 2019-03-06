Hours for Alaska’s Disaster Recovery Centers to Change March 10

- Home
Hours for Alaska's Disaster...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Beginning March 10, disaster recovery centers in Alaska will be closed on Sundays but still provide in-person advice and referrals six days a week to those affected by the Nov. 30 earthquake.
Despite the reduced hours, help is still available seven days a week by calling FEMA’s disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 (FEMA), voice/VP/711. Multilingual operators are available. TTY users may call 800-462-7585. Lines are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time.
The disaster recovery centers will operate Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
University of Alaska Annex
at University Center Mall
3901 Old Seward Highway, Suite 153
Anchorage, AK 99503
Community Covenant Church
16123 Artillery Rd.
Eagle River, AK 99577
Christ First United Methodist Church
2635 S. Old Knik Rd.
Wasilla, AK 99654
Soldotna United Methodist Church
158 S. Binkley St,
Soldotna, AK 99669
Spenard Community Recreation Center
2020 West 48th Ave.
Anchorage, AK 99517
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.
Disaster recovery centers are staffed by representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other federal, state and local agencies. They offer help to register for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program, checking the status of your application, understanding how to appeal FEMA eligibility decisions and applying for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters.
For more information on SBA’s disaster loan program, businesses and residents can visit www.SBA.gov/disaster or contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. TTY users may also call 800-877-8339. Applicants may also email DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.
For more information on Alaska’s disaster recovery, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4413, Twitter.com/FEMARegion10 and Facebook.com/FEMA.