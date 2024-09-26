House Bill 228 Establishing Task Force ﻿for the Regulation of Psychedelic Medicines Goes Into Law





JUNEAU – Lat3e last week, House Bill 228 became law without the Governor’s signature. HB 228, a bipartisan piece of legislation, sponsored by Representative Jennie Armstrong, aims to prepare the State of Alaska for the adoption of psychedelic medicines by the Food and Drug Administration. These medicines have the potential to be the first in a generation for those suffering from treatment resistant depression, post traumatic stress disorder, and many other behavioral health conditions upon their approval by the FDA.

The consideration of psychedelic medicines for treatment of behavioral health conditions is a significant shift in mental health care, as a growing body of research has shown that psychedelic medicines, administered in coordination with therapy, can significantly facilitate new neurological patterns that are beneficial towards emotional healing and reduce the functions related to depression and stress.

“Establishing this task force is an important next step in improving mental health access for Alaskans,” said Representative Armstrong (D-Anchorage). “This law is the culmination of more than a year of work with stakeholders across our behavioral health spectrum, and it means we can work proactively to ensure the state is prepared for when these medicines become available.”

The bill passed with overwhelming bipartisan support in the State Legislature, and represents a proactive effort to work with medical providers, behavioral health practitioners and policy makers to undertake the planning necessary for patients to access these therapies upon their approval by the FDA.

Senator Forrest Dunbar sponsored the companion bill, SB 166, in the Alaska State Senate. “I am eager to begin our analysis,” he said. “We know that a lot of people are really excited to learn more about how we can help our neighbors, friends and families here. There are many other states that have also begun this work, and we are in good company to figure out how we can reduce barriers to treating conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Notably, the United States Veterans Administration has ongoing efforts to conduct studies on the potential for psychedelic medicines to aid its clients. The State of Alaska has the highest number of Veterans per capita in the United States, and access to behavioral healthcare for those suffering from post traumatic stress disorder is key.



