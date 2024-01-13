Senator Dunbar Prefiles Legislation to Establish Alaska Psychedelic Medicine Task Force





ANCHORAGE – This week, Senator Forrest Dunbar, D-Anchorage, announced legislation that would establish the “Alaska Mental Health and Psychedelic Medicine Task Force” aimed at addressing Alaska‘s ongoing mental health crisis. The task force would have a diverse membership consisting of Commissioners (or their designee) from the Departments of Health, Military & Veterans’ Affairs, and Commerce Community and Economic Development, specialists from the mental health community, advocates from domestic violence and sexual assault survivor organizations, representatives from the Alaska Native health community, psychedelic healthcare professionals, and state lawmakers.

The task force will focus on four main goals: Assess the potential role of psychedelic medicine in mental health treatment, identify barriers to implementation and equitable access, formulate licensing and insurance requirements for healthcare practitioners, and explore legal and regulatory frameworks for the legalization and public health implications of psychedelic medicines.

“We have an ongoing mental health crisis in Alaska from the highest rates of domestic violence, drug and alcohol addiction, military suicides, and homelessness. There have been numerous positive outcomes with the controlled use of psychedelics throughout the nation, and it is time to explore all the tools in the toolbox if we want to resolve many of the mental health issues Alaskans face daily,” said Sen. Dunbar. “As we shift our thinking and approach to mental health treatment, Alaska can be at the forefront of new treatment options and improve the quality of life for those suffering through mental health dilemmas and their families.”

On a national scale, ongoing clinical research for therapeutic uses of psychedelics like LSD, psilocybin, and MDMA for anxiety, addiction, and PTSD have shown positive outcomes with limited adverse effects, leading toward advanced medical education, research, and public policy.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs funds research on psychedelics, such as MDMA and psilocybin, for treating PTSD and depression in veterans, marking the first exploration of these compounds’ medical benefits since the 1960s. The move follows the Federal Drug Administration’s breakthrough status, allowing accelerated clinical trials, in turn piquing interest from veterans, researchers, and lawmakers.

The proposed task force would be required to meet at least four times in 2024 and submit a detailed findings and recommendations report to the legislature and the governor by December 31, 2024. Representative Jennie Armstrong, D-Anchorage, is sponsoring companion legislation in the House of Representatives. The legislation will be introduced and referred to committees when the legislature convenes on January 16, 2024.



