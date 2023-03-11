House Coalition Encouraged by News of Impending Willow Announcement





JUNEAU – The Alaska House Coalition is encouraged by reports that the Biden Administration is planning to approve the vital Willow project in the coming week.

“The news today from Washington is very reassuring, and we look forward to the official announcement,” said Minority Leader Calvin Schrage (NP-Anchorage). “The support of the Biden Administration demonstrates a commitment to responsible energy development and a recognition of the importance of projects like Willow to the country’s future.”

“The Willow Oil Project will bring much-needed economic growth to the state and provide thousands of jobs for Alaskans,” said Representative Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak). “I am relieved to hear the administration is planning on supporting this project and recognizes the importance of energy independence for our state and nation.”

“The Willow project will provide a reliable and secure source of energy for the United States as we continue transitioning to a cleaner energy future with affordable and accessible renewable energy,” said Representative Donna Mears (D-Anchorage). “This is a part of a larger solution to ensure all Alaskans have access to affordable clean energy for generations to come.”

“I commend the administration for listening to the people of Alaska, our legislature, and our congressional delegation,” said Representative Cliff Groh (D-Anchorage). “This is an important energy project with the potential to bring substantial economic growth and good-paying jobs to Alaska.”

“Huge thanks to President Biden for listening to Alaskans and moving forward with a project that is critical for our economy, workforce, and national security,” said Representative Zack Fields (D-Anchorage).



