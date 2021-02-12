Representative Louise Stutes elected Speaker of the House







‘I am tremendously honored to receive the support of my colleagues and ready to get work building new opportunities for Alaskans and confronting the difficult issues our state faces’

JUNEAU – Rep. Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak) today was elected Speaker of the Alaska House of Representatives for the 32nd Legislature.

Exact details of the governing organization are still being worked out, but Speaker Stutes is set to lead a bipartisan coalition with members from communities across the state.

“I am tremendously honored to receive the support of my colleagues and ready to get work building new opportunities for Alaskans and confronting the difficult issues our state faces,” Speaker Stutes said. “We welcome members from all political backgrounds to join our coalition.”

“I congratulate my dear friend Louise Stutes on being elected Speaker of the House,” said Rep. Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham), who served as speaker for the past four years. “Louise is an incredible leader and will work to advance the interests of the entire State of Alaska.”

Speaker Stutes was first elected to represent House District 32 in 2014. She owned a small business in Kodiak for 25 years before entering public service. Her husband is Stormy Stutes, and together they have four children.

###





