House Democrats’ Bill A Monumental Step Towards Lower Drug Prices For American Families

Speaker Pelosi, House Democrats Unveil Historic Legislation Today That Will Drastically Lower Drug Prices While Republicans Continue Defending Status Quo
Washington, DC – Thursday Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats formally unveiled the Lower Drug Costs Now Act (H.R. 3), historic legislation that will drastically lower prescription drug costs and hold insurance companies accountable. Protect Our Care chair Leslie Dach released the following statement in response:
“The historic legislation tackles head-on one of American families’ biggest concerns: the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs. By lifting the ban on Medicare negotiations for lower drug prices and imposing the strongest-yet enforcement measures on big pharma, this bill would take on the drug companies and reduce drug prices for every American – those on Medicare and those who are not. President Trump and Republicans in Congress continue to defend big drug and insurance companies, giving them record-breaking tax breaks, and refusing to support Medicare negotiations — the single most effective reform to lower drug prices.
“Speaker Pelosi and Democrats are delivering on their pledge to crack down on the rigged system created by drug and insurance companies, and fulfilling their commitment to ensuring that all Americans are able to afford the medicine they need.”
Source: Protect our Care
Written by: Protect Our Care Alaska on Sep 19, 2019.
