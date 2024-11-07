House Majority Coalition Announces Key Leadership Positions





Bipartisan Leadership Shares Policy Priorities

ANCHORAGE – The Alaska House Majority Coalition is announcing key leadership positions following results from the general election, with Representative Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham) as Speaker, Representative Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak) as Rules Chair, and Representative Chuck Kopp (R-Anchorage) as Majority Leader.

“Alaskans have spoken clearly and we will work together, representing residents of all regions, to stabilize public education funding, develop affordable energy, and fix Alaska’s workforce crisis,” said Rep. Bryce Edgmon.

“I’m excited to be part of a coalition where we can work across party lines for the good of all Alaskans. I look forward to a very productive session,” said Rep. Louise Stutes.

“We’ve heard loud and clear Alaskans want us to fill police vacancies, provide outstanding public schools, and grow our economy,” said Rep. Chuck Kopp.

House Coalition legislative priorities include:

1. Balanced budgets that honor the Percent of Market Value (POMV) spending cap.

2. Stable public education funding to reduce class sizes and improve outcomes.

3. Retirement reform to fill critical public safety, resource permitting, and other positions.

4. Energy development to drive investment, create jobs, and lower costs.

Additional legislators supportive of these principles are welcome to join the majority. Some elections remain too close to call and full committee membership will be announced after all ballots have been counted.



