House Majority Coalition Identifies Committee Leadership﻿





The House Majority Coalition has identified committee chairs in order to begin work on priorities of education, energy, retirement reform, and balanced budgets.

“We have heard loud and clear from Alaskans that we need stable education funding for great schools with small class sizes,” said incoming Speaker Bryce Edgmon and Education Co-Chairs Andi Story and Rebecca Himshoot.

“Alaska voters have clearly expressed their will. They want to see collaborative efforts to address energy challenges, stable education funding, retirement security, and a balanced budget,” said Majority Leader Chuck Kopp. “Alaska needs to be unlocked and pro-resource development policies pursued that put Alaskans to work for our state and national security.”

“Alaska has incredible opportunities for energy and resource development,” said incoming Resource Committee Co-Chairs Maxine Dibert and Robyn Burke.

“We look forward to working toward affordable and reliable Alaska energy for the short and long term,” said incoming Energy Co-Chairs Donna Mears and Ky Holland.

House Finance Committee membership is Co-Chairs Neal Foster (bills), Andy Josephson (operating budget), and Calvin Schrage (capital budget), with members Sara Hannan, Alyse Galvin, and Nellie Jimmie.

House Leadership consists of Speaker Edgmon, Majority Leader Chuck Kopp, Rules Chair Louise Stutes, Finance Co-Chairs, and Whip Zack Fields.

Additional committee chairmanships include:

State Affairs: Ashley Carrick

Health and Social Services: Genevieve Mina

Labor and Commerce: Zack Fields and Carolyn Hall

Committee and Regional Affairs: Donna Mears and Rebecca Himshoot

Judiciary: Andrew Gray

Transportation: Ted Eischeid and Ashley Carrick

Military and Veteran Affairs: Ted Eischeid

Joint Armed Services Committee: Andrew Gray

Fisheries: Louise Stutes

Tribal Affairs: Bryce Edgmon and Maxine Dibert



