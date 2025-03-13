House Passes HB 69, Advancing Critical Education Funding and Reforms





JUNEAU – Today, the House passed House Bill 69 on a vote of 24-16, marking a significant step forward in addressing school funding needs while incorporating key policy changes to balance fiscal responsibility and educational improvements.

The bill includes a permanent $1,000 increase to the Base Student Allocation (BSA), providing much-needed stability for Alaska’s school districts. In addition to this funding increase, HB 69 introduces targeted education reforms designed to enhance school choice, accountability, and efficiency.

“HB 69 is not just about funding—it’s about strengthening Alaska’s public education system for the long term,” said Speaker Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham). “This bill is the product of good-faith negotiations, reflecting input from legislators, the administration, and stakeholders across the state.”

Key Provisions of HB 69:

Base Student Allocation (BSA) Increase – Permanently raises the BSA by $1,000.

Open Enrollment Policy – Expands school choice by allowing parents to enroll their children in any public school within their district.

Charter School Reforms – Grants charter schools greater financial autonomy and extends contract terms.

Education Task Force – Establishes a legislative task force to assess funding and policy improvements.

Correspondence Study Program Oversight – Implements annual reporting requirements on enrollment, spending, and academic outcomes.

Wireless Device Policy – Requires school districts to set policies for student cell phone use during school hours.

“This bill reflects a balanced approach, incorporating concerns from the Governor, the House Majority and Minority Caucuses, and concerned citizens across Alaska to ensure both funding stability and structural improvements,” said Rules Chair Representative Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak). “HB 69 moves us forward in tackling the challenges facing Alaska’s schools.”

“House Bill 69 is a compromise-driven effort to make sure schools that are schools are supported in all their forms, and that we provide policy solutions to real problems in our system,” said HB 69 sponsor Representative Rebecca Himschoot (NA-Sitka).

HB 69 now moves to the Senate for further consideration.



