House Passes Legislation Supporting Alaska Native Vietnam Veterans









WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, Congressman Nick Begich (AK-R) applauded the House passage of his bill, H.R. 410, the Alaska Native Vietnam Era Veterans Land Allotment Extension Act of 2025, calling it an important step toward honoring Alaska’s veterans.

“The men and women who served our nation during the Vietnam War deserve the opportunity to secure the land they were promised,” said Congressman Begich. “This legislation extends an important land allotment program and ensures that Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans will have the time and resources they need. The passage of this legislation is paramount for Alaska’s Vietnam veterans, and I urge my colleagues in the Senate to take swift action so we can send this bill to the President’s desk.”

“Congressman Begich’s legislation that advanced today will keep our promise to Alaska Native Vietnam Veterans by extending an important land allotment program. I’d like to thank him for his continued leadership for Alaskans and look forward to working to advance this legislation,” said House Committee on Natural Resources Chairman Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)

For decades, thousands of Alaska Native veterans who served in Vietnam were unfairly denied the ability to apply for land allotments due to their service overseas. As of January 2025, out of more than 2,000 eligible veterans, only 41 applications have been certificated and only 18 veterans have received their conveyances.

The Trump Administration has reinstated federal land withdrawals previously revoked under the Biden Administration, returning lands to the State of Alaska, and unlocking lands that had been closed off. This expansion of available land increases opportunities for veterans to select and receive their rightful allotments. This legislation extends the application period from five years to ten years for Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans, allowing them time to participate in the program with ample land for viable selections.

During committee hearings, Alaska Native leaders including Nelson N. Angapak, Sr., Vice President Emeritus of the Alaska Federation of Natives, testified to the urgency of the issue.

The legislation is widely supported by Alaska Native organizations and veterans’ groups.

H.R. 410 was introduced on January 15, 2025, and marks the fourth piece of legislation that Congressman Begich successfully passed out of the House. Congressman Begich testified in support of this legislation before the House Subcommittee on Indian and Insular Affairs on February 5, 2025.

