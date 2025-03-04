House Passes SB 87, Rejecting State Officer Pay Raises Amid Budget Deficit





JUNEAU – Friday, on a unanimous vote, the House passed Senate Bill 87, rejecting the recommendations of the Alaska State Officers Compensation Commission (ASOCC) to implement automatic salary adjustments for the Governor, Lt. Governor, department heads, and legislators. The bill, which passed with broad bipartisan support, was swiftly advanced to address concerns over the state’s ongoing budget deficit.

SB 87 was brought forward in response to ASOCC’s January 29, 2025, report proposing annual salary adjustments based on the Anchorage Consumer Price Index (CPI) beginning in 2027. Lawmakers emphasized fiscal responsibility in their decision to decline the commission’s recommendations.

“At a time when Alaskans are dealing with economic uncertainty, it would be irresponsible for state leaders to grant themselves automatic pay increases,” said Speaker Bryce Edgmon (I-Dillingham). “The passage of this bill reaffirms our commitment to putting the needs of Alaskans first.”

“Our priority must be tackling the challenges that matter most to Alaskans—education, public safety, and a sustainable budget. Now is not the time to approve pay raises for elected officials when we are asking the public to tighten their belts,” said Representative Louise Stutes (R-Kodiak), chair of the Rules Committee.

SB 87 now moves to the Governor’s desk for final approval. Under state law (AS 39.23.540(d)), the legislature must reject the ASOCC report by March 31, 2025, to prevent the recommended salary adjustments from taking effect.



