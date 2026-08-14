House Republicans stand prepared to return to state Capitol, work on gasline legislation

Palmer, AK — The Alaska House Speaker’s recent press release misses the point. The House Majority can speak for themselves regarding their votes and their readiness to advance critical gasline legislation.

The House Minority is ready to work.

We stand prepared to travel to Juneau, sit at the table, and do the hard work needed to move responsible gasline legislation forward for Alaska. We have consistently shown up and engaged in this process because Alaska’s energy future demands action, not excuses.

This is not about political blame or finger-pointing. It is about delivering results for Alaskans and finally getting the gasline across the finish line.

The Majority controls the House and should account for their own position and their own members. We will speak for ours: the House Minority is ready to go to Juneau and get the job done.

It is also unconscionable that the Speaker has suggested he would not reimburse members for travel to Juneau to work on this critical gasline legislation.

Stop playing games. It’s time. Let’s build the line.