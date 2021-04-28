Human Remains in Partially Buried Freezer Discovered near Tok Cutoff Monday







Alaska State Troopers report that they were alerted to remains of an individual near mile 112 of the Tok Cutoff early Monday morning.

AST received a call reporting the discovery of remain at 6:055 am on Monday. The caller reported finding the remains in an abandoned freezer in the woods.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they located the partially buried freezer in the woods approximately 100 feet from the highway. Inside were what were confirmed as human remains.

Fairbanks GIU, Helo 2, Glennallen AST, and Tok DOT also were on-scene to assist and both the freezer and remains were transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage for examination and possible positive identification.





