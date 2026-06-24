‘Humiliating String of Defeats’ Threatens Trump’s Plot to Rig 2026 Midterms: Election Expert







“As Republican electoral prospects wane, Trump will grow more desperate, and that desperation will lead to even more extreme actions by the administration.”



President Donald Trump’s unprecedented efforts to rig the 2026 midterm elections are on thin ice after having been repeatedly thwarted by courts, according to election law attorney Marc Elias.

In a Monday analysis published by Democracy Docket, Elias noted that the US Department of Justice has seen its attempts to obtain states’ voter files shot down in court nine different times, most recently by a federal judge in Maryland who ruled the state was under no obligation to hand its voter file to the federal government.

Elias wrote that Trump needs states’ voter files to build a national voter database, which would allow his administration to pick and choose which voters are eligible to participate in future elections and which should be purged.

“The problem for Trump is that his Department of Justice keeps losing cases that it needs to access this critical data,” Elias explained. “This humiliating string of defeats threatens to derail Trump’s signature plan to subvert the 2026 midterm elections.”

Trump will also have difficulty blaming these court losses on left-wing judges, Elias added, because Trump-appointed judges have been responsible for more than half of the defeats the DOJ has suffered, which he described as “nothing short of a debacle.”

Elias, whose law firm has been involved in trying to block the DOJ from accessing voter files, said it was worth celebrating the latest victory over the Trump administration, but he warned that more fights are coming.

“As Republican electoral prospects wane, Trump will grow more desperate,” he wrote, “and that desperation will lead to even more extreme actions by the administration. It will also require much more litigation.”

Trump earlier this year signed an executive order instructing the United States Postal Service to not deliver ballots in any states that have not given the federal government access to its voter lists.

The order, currently being challenged in court by congressional Democrats and all 23 Democratic state attorneys general, could essentially eliminate mail-in voting in the US, opponents have warned.

CNN on Monday reported that the administration is also trying to squeeze states into changing their election laws by withholding “tens of millions of dollars in federal homeland security funds” from states unless they phase out specified electronic voting systems and move back to relying on paper ballots.

States wanting to receive funding must also “run their voter rolls through a controversial Department of Homeland Security citizenship verification database,” CNN reported.

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