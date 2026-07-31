Sterling Highway Crash Causes Hours-Long Closure, Injures Four











Alaska State Troopers responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash on the Sterling Highway in Anchor Point on the afternoon of July 29. According to troopers, the collision was reported at approximately 2:33 p.m. near Mile 164 of the highway and forced the roadway to close for just over three hours while emergency crews treated the injured, investigated the scene, and cleared the wreckage.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a blue 1996 Ford pickup crossed the center line for reasons that remain under investigation and collided nearly head-on with a white 2020 Jeep Cherokee. A third vehicle was also struck during the chain-reaction crash.

Witnesses at the scene reported seeing the Ford drift into the oncoming lane immediately before the collision.

The driver of the Ford pickup sustained serious injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to an Anchorage-area hospital for treatment. The drivers of the Jeep Cherokee and the third vehicle, along with the Jeep’s sole passenger, each suffered minor injuries.

Alaska State Troopers continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, and no additional information about what caused the pickup to cross the center line has been released.