Huna Totem Corporation Takes Stake in Chukka USVI Operations





The Investment Marks Huna and Chukka’s First Joint Venture Since Their Partnership Announcement Nearly One Year Ago

Juneau, Alaska / Montego Bay, Jamaica— Huna Totem Corporation, the award-winning Alaska Native Village Corporation with operations across the state, Thursday announced that it has taken a stake in Chukka USVI, which previously acquired Cruise Ship Excursions, the over 50-year-old tourism business dedicated to creating unforgettable memories for visitors to St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

This is the first joint venture for Huna and Chukka since they announced a partnership nearly one year ago. The guest-centric organizations agreed to jointly develop, promote and expand destination development and shore excursion tourist attractions throughout the Caribbean and Alaska as both have a notable interest in the responsible evolution of port development to destination development and land-side tour attractions.

“We struck a partnership with Chukka for many reasons, but one of the most important is the perfect alignment of our values and our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Huna Totem Corporation President and CEO Russell Dick. “This Chukka USVI joint venture is an excellent opportunity for us to grow our businesses with a long-standing, well-respected company that has been dedicated to leaving a positive impact on everyone it serves and supports. We look forward to harnessing our collective passion to deliver world-class experiences.”

“We’re really excited about this new partnership,” said Marc Melville, CEO of Chukka Caribbean Adventures. “It’s a great opportunity for us to learn from each other. As we start our first joint venture together, I’m optimistic we’ll find more avenues that match our investment strategies in our respective regions.”

Cruise Ship Excursions is a cornerstone of the tourism industry in the USVI, offering immersive local experiences marked by exceptional customer service.

Formed under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971 (ANCSA), Huna Totem Corporation represents more than 1,600 Alaska Native shareholders with indigenous ties to the community of Hoonah, Alaska, and Glacier Bay. Since opening Icy Strait Point in 2004, it has welcomed over two million cruise travelers, and is the single largest employer in the community of Hoonah. Huna Totem’s port model is globally recognized and has received numerous awards, including Seatrade’s Global Port of the Year in 2020, and is #11 on the New York Times 2022 Top 52 Places for a Changed World. In addition to tourism, Huna Totem maintains operations in federal contracting, natural resources, and commercial real estate. To learn more, visit www.hunatotem.com.

Founded in 1983, Chukka offers dynamic and unique adventure experiences across the Caribbean. With locations in Jamaica, Belize, Turks & Caicos, Barbados, Dominican Republic, and now St. Thomas, USVI, Chukka prides itself on delivering high-quality, sustainable adventure tours that connect guests with the rich culture and natural beauty of the Caribbean. For more information, go to www.chukka.com.

