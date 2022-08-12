Husband of UAA’s Christina Jackson Arrested on Murder Charges Thursday





Investigators with the Alaska State Troopers report that after a thorough investigation into the shooting death of 43-year-old Christina Jackson of Wasilla they have arrested her 49-year-old husband on charges of Murder I and II on Thursday.

Troopers responded to the scene in Wasilla at approximately 4 AM along with Wasilla police after receiving a call that Christina Jackson had been shot. Upon arrival, life-saving efforts were made by troopers and other first responders, but Christina did not survive her injuries and was declared deceased at the scene.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation Mat-Su Valley Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and assumed case responsibility.

On Thursday, troopers took her husband Michael Jackson into custody.

Christina was a founding member of the UAA ISU Doctor of Pharmacy Program and leaves behind two children.



