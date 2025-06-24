ICYMI: Murkowski Joins Bipartisan Group of Appropriators Urging Labor Department to Reverse Closure of Job Corps Centers









Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), a senior member of the Appropriations Committee, joined U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-ME), Chair of the Appropriations Committee, and Jack Reed (D-RI) in sending a letter to Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer, urging the Department of Labor (DOL) to reverse its decision to begin the closure of Job Corps Centers nationwide.

In addition to Murkowski, Collins, and Reed, Senators Patty Murray (D-WA), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), John Boozman (R-AR), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) also signed the letter.

“The sudden announcement that the Department of Labor began the process of closing all Job Corps Centers on May 29, 2025, will harm students and local economies in every state across the nation,” the Senators wrote. “We urge you to retract this announcement and to faithfully implement the Fiscal Year (FY) 2025 Full-Year Continuing Resolution Act, which President Trump signed into law and which includes $1,760,155,000 for Job Corps.”

“Job Corps has helped millions of young people, ages 16 to 24, many of whom face significant economic and social challenges, develop the skills and resilience they need to succeed in work and in life through intensive education, training, and support services in a residential setting since its creation in 1964,” they continued. “The sudden closure of Job Corps Centers not only puts young people’s lives at risk, but local communities will pay a steep price, especially the thousands of individuals who work at the Centers and will lose their livelihoods.”

“Abruptly canceling contracts for the nation’s Job Corps Centers will leave students and communities in the lurch and will undermine opportunities for young people to get education and training to succeed in valuable trades. While we would be pleased to work with you to improve the Job Corps program to do even more to serve our young people and address growing workforce needs, it is essential that you faithfully implement the program in accordance with the FY 2025 Continuing Resolution and reopen all Job Corps Centers,” the Senators concluded.

