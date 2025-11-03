ICYMI: Sen. Sullivan Touts Alaska LNG Progress on Bloomberg TV





WASHINGTON—In an appearance on Bloomberg TV’s Balance of Power on Thursday, U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) touted the significant progress being made on the Alaska liquified natural gas (LNG) project.

Earlier this week, Tokyo Gas announced letters of intent with Glenfarne, the lead developer of the proposed Alaska LNG project, for purchases of Alaska gas representing 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). This followed a September letter of intent for 1 MTPA from JERA, Japan’s largest power generation company. Additionally, South Korea’s POSCO signed a heads of agreement with Glenfarne in September, signaling a strong demand from America’s Asian allies for a long-term, reliable supply of energy from the U.S. President Trump and senior Trump administration officials continued to promote the project and Alaska energy during their recent trip to Asia.

In the interview, Sullivan noted the Alaska LNG project has already garnered letters of intent from several countries representing more than half of the capacity of the 20 MTPA project.

Sullivan also celebrated the passage of his Congressional Review Act (CRA) legislation overturing the Biden administration’s restrictive 2022 Integrated Activity Plan (IAP) Record of Decision (ROD) for the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska (NPR-A). The bill passed the Senate on Thursday by a bipartisan vote of 52-45.

Alaska LNG

“I want to just first do a thanks to President Trump. He has been relentless, Joe, on promoting Alaska energy—LNG, oil, critical minerals. We had a huge deal that he announced last week. He and his cabinet have been tremendous supporters of Alaska natural resources.

By the way, that’s great for my constituents, but it’s really good for America. And it’s a huge contrast to the previous administration. Joe Biden issued 70 executive orders and actions singularly focused to shut down Alaska’s resource development and economy. John Kerry went overseas to our Asian allies saying, don’t buy American LNG, if you can believe that. He did. It’s a giant contrast…”There are a lot of Asian countries that want American LNG from Alaska. It’s exciting. It’s strategic. It’s going to help our country, it’s going to help our allies, and it’s going to help my state.”

NPR-A

“The National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska right now is probably the hottest oil basin in the world. By the way, just on the Senate floor today, we passed my Senate resolution to pull back Biden’s shut-down of the NPR-A. Bipartisan, by the way.

We have the capacity. We literally have about 50 to 100 years supply of conventional natural gas on the North Slope. The key is getting this project off the ground, which again, the Trump administration has been great on.

The One Big Beautiful Bill has an energy financing facility that we’re going to use to get that done. We got federal loan guarantees in the infrastructure bill for just this project.

I’ll tell you this. Right now, Glenfarne, which is the private sector developer of this project, has already subscribed over 50% of the capacity of this project through letters of intent. This is a 20 million metric ton per annum project. There are a lot of countries—Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand—who have already signed up with LOIs.”