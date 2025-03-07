Trump Touts Alaska LNG as a Top Priority of New Administration





WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) Wednesday celebrated President Donald Trump’s endorsement of the Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project as a top priority of his new administration in the President’s joint address to Congress last night.

Sen. Sullivan has been a relentless advocate for the Alaska LNG Project as an opportunity to provide abundant, clean-burning, low-cost energy to Alaskans, promote American energy security, and deepen America’s alliances with its Indo-Pacific partners, particularly Japan and South Korea. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Sullivan has taken four trips to Japan and South Korea to promote the project, talking to numerous potential investors and the senior-most government and private sector officials in each country. More recently, he has spoken directly with President Trump on several occasions about the project and gave him the comprehensive document called, “America’s Gasline.” The senator has also had extensive conversations with nearly all of President Trump’s cabinet officials about the Alaska LNG Project, garnering their support.

“My administration is also working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner with investments of trillions of dollars each,” President Trump said. “There’s never been anything like that one. It will be truly spectacular. It’s all set to go. The permitting is gotten.”

“The fact that the President of the United States was highlighting the Alaska LNG Project as one of the biggest things he wants to get done for America was huge for our state and huge for our country,” Sullivan said in an interview following the address. “It’s not going to happen overnight, but the fact that we have the President and his entire cabinet fully putting their shoulder into this was quite remarkable…Governor Dunleavy and I pitched the Trump administration on having the President mention this in his State of the Union…I hope a lot of Alaskans saw that we have been working this really hard, because we have a great opportunity—the private sector elements of this are coming together, the foreign government elements of this giant project are coming together. But when you get the President and his entire cabinet saying, we’re going to get this done, and he tells the American people that, I don’t think that’s ever happened before for Alaska…It was a big night for us, and I’m really excited.”

The Alaska LNG Project will be capable of providing more than three billion cubic feet of low-cost, low-emission natural gas to Alaskans, Americans, and to allied nations around the world each day. It is also projected to create up to 10,000 construction and 1,000 operations jobs.

Below is a timeline of Sen. Sullivan’s recent work on advancing the Alaska LNG Project and deepening the energy security ties between the U.S. and America’s Japanese and Korean allies.

On February 24, 2025, Sen. Sullivan had an Alaska LNG focused meeting with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum at the Department of the Interior.

On February 7, 2025, President Trump announced a “joint venture” on Alaska oil and gas between the United States and Japan.

On January 8, 2025, Sen. Sullivan personally pitched President Trump on the Alaska LNG Project.

On January 8, 2025, Sen. Sullivan focused on the Alaska LNG Project in his meeting with now-Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

