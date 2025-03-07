Trump Touts Alaska LNG as a Top Priority of New Administration

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) Wednesday celebrated President Donald Trump’s endorsement of the Alaska Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Project as a top priority of his new administration in the President’s joint address to Congress last night.
Sen. Sullivan has been a relentless advocate for the Alaska LNG Project as an opportunity to provide abundant, clean-burning, low-cost energy to Alaskans, promote American energy security, and deepen America’s alliances with its Indo-Pacific partners, particularly Japan and South Korea. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Sen. Sullivan has taken four trips to Japan and South Korea to promote the project, talking to numerous potential investors and the senior-most government and private sector officials in each country. More recently, he has spoken directly with President Trump on several occasions about the project and gave him the comprehensive document called, “America’s Gasline.” The senator has also had extensive conversations with nearly all of President Trump’s cabinet officials about the Alaska LNG Project, garnering their support.
“My administration is also working on a gigantic natural gas pipeline in Alaska, among the largest in the world, where Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner with investments of trillions of dollars each,” President Trump said. “There’s never been anything like that one. It will be truly spectacular. It’s all set to go. The permitting is gotten.”
“The fact that the President of the United States was highlighting the Alaska LNG Project as one of the biggest things he wants to get done for America was huge for our state and huge for our country,” Sullivan said in an interview following the address. “It’s not going to happen overnight, but the fact that we have the President and his entire cabinet fully putting their shoulder into this was quite remarkable…Governor Dunleavy and I pitched the Trump administration on having the President mention this in his State of the Union…I hope a lot of Alaskans saw that we have been working this really hard, because we have a great opportunity—the private sector elements of this are coming together, the foreign government elements of this giant project are coming together. But when you get the President and his entire cabinet saying, we’re going to get this done, and he tells the American people that, I don’t think that’s ever happened before for Alaska…It was a big night for us, and I’m really excited.”
The Alaska LNG Project will be capable of providing more than three billion cubic feet of low-cost, low-emission natural gas to Alaskans, Americans, and to allied nations around the world each day. It is also projected to create up to 10,000 construction and 1,000 operations jobs.
Below is a timeline of Sen. Sullivan’s recent work on advancing the Alaska LNG Project and deepening the energy security ties between the U.S. and America’s Japanese and Korean allies.
- On February 24, 2025, Sen. Sullivan had an Alaska LNG focused meeting with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum at the Department of the Interior.
- On February 7, 2025, President Trump announced a “joint venture” on Alaska oil and gas between the United States and Japan.
- On January 8, 2025, Sen. Sullivan personally pitched President Trump on the Alaska LNG Project.
- On January 8, 2025, Sen. Sullivan focused on the Alaska LNG Project in his meeting with now-Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.
- On December 17, 2024, Sen. Sullivan focused on the Alaska LNG Project in his meeting with now-Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.
- In August of 2024, Sen. Sullivan participated in a bipartisan Senate delegation visit to Japan and South Korea, and discussed the Alaska LNG Project with numerous senior government and business leaders in both countries.
- In February 2024, Sen. Sullivan and seven of his Senate colleagues introduced a Senate resolution recognizing the importance of trilateral cooperation among the United States, Japan, and South Korea.
- On October 8, 2023, Sen. Sullivan penned an op-ed in the Anchorage Daily News urging Alaskans to unite in advancing the Alaska LNG Project as a critical solution to Alaska’s energy needs.
- In June 2023, Sen. Sullivan visited South Korea and Japan, where he met with senior government and private sector officials about the Alaska LNG Project. Similar to his October 2022 visit to Tokyo, Sen. Sullivan convened an Alaska LNG Summit of U.S. and Korean energy and policy leaders with the U.S. Embassy in Seoul. Following the visit, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul established an Alaska LNG Task Force.
- On May 18, 2023, Sen. Sullivan introduced the Indo-Pacific Strategic Energy Initiative Act, legislation to promote the financing and development of new energy infrastructure projects in the Indo-Pacific region—with a focus on natural gas—in order to end U.S. allies’ dependance on Russian natural gas in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
- In May 2023, Sen. Sullivan spoke at the Alaska Sustainable Energy Conference about the Alaska LNG Project and opportunities to deliver clean-burning, low-cost gas to Alaskans and to America’s Indo-Pacific allies.
- In May 2023, Sen. Sullivan, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) welcomed a ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upholding the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) approval of the Alaska LNG Project.
- On March 6, 2023, Sen. Sullivan led a letter with his Senate colleagues to U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel urging the Biden administration to publicly support the export of abundant U.S. natural gas to America’s allies in Europe and Asia, particularly Japan, which has prioritized energy security in its term leading the G7.
- On December 16, 2022, Sen. Sullivan welcomed a new national security strategy and related documents released by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that focuses on deepening Japan and the U.S.’s national security cooperation.
- In October 2022, Sen. Sullivan visited Japan and South Korea to advocate for the Alaska LNG Project. In Tokyo, Sen. Sullivan and Ambassador Emanuel convened an Alaska LNG Summit of U.S. and Japanese energy and policy leaders. Prior to the summit, the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo established an Alaska LNG Task Force.
- In June 2022, Sen. Sullivan and Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R-Alaska) visited Japan to meet with Japanese companies, utilities, and government ministries about the Alaska LNG Project.
- In August 2021, Sens. Murkowski and Sullivan secured a provision in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act making the Alaska LNG Project eligible for a federal loan guarantee of roughly $30 billion that is indexed to inflation.
- In August 2020, the Department of Energy (DOE) issued a final, unconditional order authorizing the Alaska LNG Project to export LNG.
- In May 2020, FERC granted the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC) authorization to construct and operate the Alaska LNG Project.
- Between 2014 and 2022, the Alaska LNG Project secured all of its necessary federal permits and authorizations.
