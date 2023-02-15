Idaho Fugitive from Justice Arrested during Sterling Highway Traffic Stop





Alaska State Troopers based in Anchor Point netted a female fugitive from Justice with $70,000 worth of extraditable warrants out of Idaho during a traffic stop on the Sterling Highway in Homer on Sunday morning just after midnight, troopers reported on Tuesday.

When stopped troopers conducted identity checks on the driver and passenger and found that the passenger, who initially provided a false name and ID. When her identity was confirmed as 55-year-old Laura Jasper, it was found that she was wanted in Idaho for the warrants. She was taken into custody and additionally charged with Theft II and False Report and transported to the Homer Jail.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Todd Mulvaine was found to have withheld information as to Jasper’s true identity and so was charged with Hindering I and issued a felony summons.

Homer Police assisted troopers during the incident.



