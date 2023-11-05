Identities of Officers Involved in Parks Highway Shooting Revealed





On Saturday the Department of Public Safety revealed the names of the three troopers and the North Star Borough police officer who discharged their firearms in the Parks Highway incident that took the life of 45-year-old Michael Grimes of Fairbanks.

Those enforcement personnel are as follows:

Alaska State Trooper Sergeant Aaron Mobley, a 20-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers currently assigned to the Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit

Alaska State Trooper Scott McAfee, an 8-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers currently assigned to the Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit

Alaska State Trooper Trevor Norris, a 2-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers currently assigned to the Fairbanks Criminal Suppression Unit

North Slope Borough Police Department Task Force Officer John Swope, a 2-year veteran of the NSBPD, currently assigned to the Fairbanks Area Narcotics Team

Troopers had tried to pull GZrimes over north of Healy on the Parks Highway, but he elected to ignore the traffic stop and instead sped away north towards Fairbanks.

During the chase, Grimes fired his firearm at the pursuing officers, and they returned fire, wounding him.

Spike strips and a PIT maneuver were used to bring Grimes to a stop, but again gunfire erupted, during which, Grimes was shot dead.

The highway was closed down for the afternoon while a preliminary investigation was carried out and vehicles were removed from the scene.

The female passenger, 42-year-old North Pole resident Melody Perry, who was in the vehicle with Grimes was arrested and charged with Misconduct Involving Weapons III. She was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.



