Identity of Suspect in Early Morning 4th Avenue Stabbing Homicide Revealed





Investigators with APD investigating an early morning stabbing incident on the 300-block of West 4th Avenue report that they have taken their prime suspect into custody and have identified him as 40-y7ear-old Caleb Irwin. Police have yet to release the name of his alleged victim.

When APD responded to the scene on 4th Avenue ar 2:55 am on Friday morning, they found one individual with life-threatening injuries. He would be rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Irwin was taken into custody at the scene. The investigation found that the stabbing occurred during an altercation on the scene. They report that the incident was an isolated one.

4th Avenue between C and D Street was closed down for a time as APD carried out its investigation.

Irwin was questioned at the department and as a result, jailed on Murder I charges.

The victim’s name will be released following next of kin notification.





