Iditarod Trail Committee Introduces the Iditarod Lotto: Race to Nome





Wasilla, Alaska – In partnership with the Museum of Alaska Transportation and Industry, the Iditarod announced today that they will be launching a new fundraising endeavor, the Iditarod Lotto: Race to Nome. The Race to Nome is a 50/50 lottery to raise funds for both the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race® and the Museum of Alaska transportation and Industry.

Attracting a new generation of lottery players who value convenience and accessibility, the Iditarod Lotto offers ticket buyers the benefits of a web-based platform as opposed to a mobile app, meaning no downloads are necessary and access from any digital device in the state of Alaska is possible. Ticket buyers outside of Alaska are also able to purchase Lotto tickets by calling 1-800-545-6874.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer a Lotto, with the excitement of weekly winners and what we hope will be a large grand prize payout. Importantly, the proceeds will be essential to not only ensuring the sustainability of the Iditarod, our culture and our mushers but also the Museum of Alaska Transportation and Industry,” says Rob Urbach, Iditarod CEO.

Tickets may be purchased at a cost of $2 each, ten (10) tickets for $10.00, twenty-five (25) tickets for $20.00, seventy-five (75) tickets for $50.00, or two hundred (200) tickets for $100.00. Drawings will take place at 12:00 p.m. AKST / 4:00 p.m. EST every Wednesday and the winner will be announced both on iditarod.com/lotto as well as the Iditarod’s Facebook page. A single ticket number will be randomly selected by a certified, lab tested Random Number Generator from all tickets sold during the week. The holder of the winning ticket wins the weekly cash prize of 25% of that week’s lotto ticket sales. All tickets purchased will then go into the draw for a chance to win the Iditarod Lotto Race to Nome Progressive Jackpot prize, which will take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. The Iditarod Lotto Race to Nome Progressive Jackpot prize is accumulative of 25% of each weekly pot through March 13, 2024.

By supporting user participation in the Iditarod Lottery, all proceeds help fund the operations of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race® as well as operational costs of the Museum of Alaska transportation and Industry, both of which are 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. To learn more, visit iditarod.com/lotto

###



