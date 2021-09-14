Iditarod welcomes Hilcorp Alaska and Harvest Midstream as new Principal Partners





Anchorage, Alaska – Hilcorp Alaska (Hilcorp) and Harvest Midstream (Harvest) announced a major new sponsorship of the Iditarod. Both companies will be Principal Partners of the 50th Anniversary of the world-famous sled dog race.

“We are excited to be joining the Iditarod, a rich and important Alaskan tradition, in its 50th Anniversary,” said Jeff Hildebrand, Founder and Executive Chairman of Hilcorp Energy and Harvest Midstream. “Alaska is a growing and critical part of both companies’ future, and we welcome the opportunity to strengthen our commitment to Alaska with this sponsorship.”

Hilcorp has operated in Alaska for nearly a decade and employs approximately 1,500 people. In 2020, following the acquisition of BP’s Alaska assets, Hilcorp became the largest oil and gas operator in Alaska. Today, Hilcorp operates assets in the Cook Inlet and on the North Slope.

“Hilcorp is proud of our strong and growing Alaska presence, and we welcome the opportunity to partner with the Iditarod,” said Luke Saugier, Senior Vice President, Hilcorp Alaska. “The Iditarod embodies the indomitable spirit of Alaska and we look forward to supporting the Iditarod staff and mushers, as well as all Alaskans who play a role in supporting the race.”

With almost a decade of experience in Alaska, Harvest Midstream safely and responsibly transports and processes oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across the United States. In December 2020, Harvest acquired BP’s approximately 49 percent interest in the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, 49 percent of Alyeska Service Company and other Alaska midstream interests.

“The Iditarod is an extraordinary event, and we are excited to be a part of such a great Alaskan tradition,” said Jason Rebrook, CEO, Harvest Midstream. “Harvest Midstream prides itself on being innovative and hard-working and we’re proud to be partnering with a similar minded organization in the Iditarod.”

Hilcorp and Harvest join GCI and Donlin Gold as Principal Partners of the Iditarod.

“Given that Iditarod competitors mush over 1,000 miles of rugged mountain ranges, frozen rivers, dense forests, desolate tundra, and windswept coasts, this race arguably stands alone as the most logistically complex event in all of sports. Hilcorp and Harvest Midstream are not only committed to the Alaskan way of life, but also committed to their employee-centric cultures, which is extremely consistent with the Ethos of Iditarod Nation,” said Rob Urbach CEO of the Iditarod.

