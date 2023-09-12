Illiamna Man Drowns on Newhalen River Friday





The Illiamna VPSO was alerted of a capsized vessel on the Newhalen River on Friday afternoon and responded to the scene according to Alaska State Troopers.

When they arrived at the location they found that Dwight Anelon, age 36 of Illiamna was the subject of life-saving measures. He was quickly transported to the local clinic in Illiamna but upon arrival, he was pronounced deceased.

An investigation was initiated that found that the victim and a woman had loaded an ATV into the vessel and attempted to cross the river with it, but the water was too rough and caused the boat to capsize.

Both individuals were not wearing flotation devices, but the woman was able to make it to shore safely while Anelon did not.

Troopers do not suspect foul play in the incident. The victim’s next of kin were notified.



