In ‘Disservice to the Public’, Trump Fires Content Team for Climate.Gov

In its latest attack on climate science, the Trump administration has fired everyone who produced content for Climate.gov, the public-facing website for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Program Office.

A former contractor who asked to be anonymous told The Guardian that their entire team had been let go from their government contract on May 31, the outlet reported Wednesday.

“It’s targeted, I think it’s clear,” Tom Di Liberto, a former NOAA spokesperson who was fired earlier in the year, told The Guardian. “They only fired a handful of people, and it just so happened to be the entire content team for Climate.gov. I mean, that’s a clear signal.”

The site’s former program manager Rebecca Lindsey, who lost her job in the Trump administration’s mass firing of probationary employees, agreed.

“It was a very deliberate, targeted attack,” Lindsey told The Guardian, explaining that her former boss had told her that the orders came “from above” to cut the team’s funding from a larger NOAA contract slated for renewal in May.

Climate.gov is currently well-respected for providing accurate, accessible information about the causes and consequences of the climate emergency.

“We were an extremely well-trusted source for climate information, misinformation, and disinformation because we actually, legitimately would answer misinformation questions,” the anonymous contractor said. “We’d answer reader emails and try to combat disinformation on social media.”

Oliver Milman, an environmental correspondent for The Guardian U.S. who did not break the news, described it as “one of world’s leading sources of information on climate change.”

Now, its ultimate fate is uncertain. The contractor said that a few pre-written pieces were scheduled to be posted on the site during June, but after that, it is unclear whether the site would continue to update or remain visible to the public.

There is also what Lindsey termed a more “sinister possibility”: that the administration would use the site to publish false or misleading information dismissing the reality and risks of the climate emergency.

“I would hate to see it turn into a propaganda website for this administration, because that’s not at all what it was,” the contractor said.

The administration did keep two web developers on staff, which means it is possible it intends to keep the website running with new content.

In either case, however, the firing of the content team builds on a pattern in which President Donald Trump and his administration are making it harder for the public to access accurate scientific information, thereby impeding people from making informed decisions. It follows moves such as the dismissal of all of the scientists working on the National Climate Assessment and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s purging of a panel of vaccine experts.

“To me, climate is more broad than just climate change. It’s also climate patterns like El Niño and La Niña,” the contractor said. “Halting factual climate information is a disservice to the public. Hiding the impacts of climate change won’t stop it from happening, it will just make us far less prepared when it does.”

Outside scientists responded to the news with dismay.

“Sigh,” wrote Robert Rohde, the chief scientist at Berkeley Earth.

Eliot Jacobson, a retired professor of mathematics and computer science, called the firings “your ‘moment of kakistocracy’ for today,” referring to government by the least qualified.

The move comes amid other attacks on Americans’ ability to prepare for and respond to the climate emergency and the many extreme weather events—from heatwaves to more extreme hurricanes—that it fuels.

The Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) warned on Tuesday that the Trump administration’s firings of heat experts at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health and the National Integrated Heat Health Information System would make it harder to respond to heatwaves—the deadliest type of extreme weather in the U.S.—as summer intersects with global heating to increase risk.

“Instead of investing in keeping people safe as temperatures spike, the Trump administration’s staff and budget cuts to NOAA have left local weather service offices serving millions of people in hundreds of U.S. counties without the experienced leadership of meteorologists in charge. And firing federal heat health experts will further jeopardize protections for people,” Juan Declet-Barreto, a bilingual senior social scientist for climate vulnerability at UCS, said in a statement.

“The president’s proposed budget calls for more massive cuts to agencies like NOAA doing lifesaving work,” Declet-Barreto continued. “And its regulatory rollbacks and cuts to climate and clean energy funding are aimed at increasing the use of fossil fuels, which are largely responsible for these rising temperatures. So, while the country suffers in what could be record-breaking temperatures, especially outdoor workers and vulnerable populations, fossil fuel executives will sit back in their air-conditioned offices watching President Trump do their bidding and grow their profits.”

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday offered a timeline for winding down the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)—which he has long threatened to eliminate.

“I’d say after the hurricane season we’ll start phasing it out,” Trump said, as NBC News reported. In the future, Trump said, more responsibility would fall with the states, any federal disaster relief would be dispersed directly from the president’s office, and less money would be offered.

However, a FEMA higher-up toldCNN that the president’s proposal was unrealistic.

“This is a complete misunderstanding of the role of the federal government in emergency management and disaster response and recovery, and it’s an abdication of that role when a state is overwhelmed,” they said. “It is clear from the president’s remarks that their plan is to limp through hurricane season and then dismantle the agency.”

