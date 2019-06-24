Increased Swan Lake Fire Activity Delays Traffic on Sterling Highway

Alaska Native News Jun 24, 2019.

Hot and dry weather and winds from the north-northeast pushed the Swan Lake fire within two miles of the Sterling Highway on Sunday.

The advancing wildfire prompted a closure of the highway and the relocation of firefighters as the flaming front became obscured in smoke.

Alaska Interagency Management Team asked for traffic to be delayed between Mileposts 58 and 75 as conditions worsened. But, as DOT and AST moved into place, conditions changed and it was determined that the fire would not reach the highway and traffic was allowed to resume.

Motorists are asked to remain alert as the smoke has reduced visibility along that stretch of highway and are asked to drive with headlights on.

Homer Electric was requested to de-energize transmission lines from the Bradley Lake Hydro supplying power to railbelt facilities. The action is not expected to affect users on the Kenai Peninsula or further north. It is unknown when those lines will come back online.

The dry hot weather is expected to persist for the next few days and the public is urged to be vigilant.





