Smoking During Pregnancy (SDP) – 2019 Statistics & How to Stop It?

According to Wikipedia, for every 100 U.S adults, age 18 or older, more than 15 smoked cigarettes in 2016. In other words, there are about 37.8 million cases of cigarette smokers in the United States. Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States, accounting for approximately 443,000 deaths, or 1 of every 5 deaths, in the United States each year.
Everyone knows the harmful effects of smoking on smokers because these things are constantly being pointed out by the media and newspapers. However, have you ever wondered how cigarettes will affect a pregnant woman, especially affecting her child?
Every year in the United States, there are millions of women who smoke during their pregnancy and this causes a great effect on the babies in the womb. This article will show those consequences and give orientations on how to quit smoking for pregnant mothers.
Ethnicity of SDP woman
Age of SDP woman
Educational Level of SDP woman
Portions of each period of pregnancy
Portions of SDP woman by states
The risks that mothers and babies may have when mother smoke during pregnancy
Interferes with brain and lung development
Causes fetal death or fetal brain damage
Lowers the amount of oxygen that is reaching the baby
Causes setups brain abnormalities
It will cause a diabetogenic effect on you and the baby
Can inflame your child’s airways
As you have known, the smoke and all the toxic chemicals are drawn directly into the body of the baby through the bloodstream from smoking which weakens lung and brain of the baby, cleft lip, and miscarriage.
First-hand smoke is the most dangerous type of smoking since the baby will absorb all the toxic ingredients and be affected by them directly. Due to the impacts of first-hand smoking on the baby, mothers should avoid smoking during pregnancy at all costs.
Smoke inhaled involuntarily from tobacco being smoked by others. Although second-hand smoking is not as dangerous as first-hand smoking, however, the exhalation from smoking as well as the emissions from the item being smoked which can cause low birth weight, learning, and behavioral deficiencies, or a miscarriage.
Second-hand smoking is also dangerous with the baby and the mother during pregnancy so other people around the mother should not smoke and if there is anyone smoke, mothers should not stay close to that person.
Third-hand smoke
The toxins that cling to hair, clothing, curtains, furniture, carpets, and auto upholstery. This type of smoking depends on the environment around the mother so it can not be prevented wholly. This can lead to respiratory illnesses for the baby after birth and a higher risk of SIDS.
As one of the prevention method, mothers can improve the quality of the surrounding environment to avoid this type of smoking. For example, cleaning the house frequently, get rid of old carpets or furniture.
When mothers stop smoking before pregnancy about 3-4 weeks and do not smoke a single cigarette during pregnancy, there is guaranteed no harmful impact on the baby.
The baby and the pregnancy period will happen normally and healthy as never smoking mothers.
Once you have found that you are pregnant, try to stop smoking immediately. If you are not sure, use some pregnancy test kits to check.
If you stop smoking before week 15 of your pregnancy, most of the harmful effects of smoking on your baby will be eliminated. This will allows your child to continue to grow and develop without issues as their organs are fully functioned and normal birth weight.
Keep smoking after week 15 will start causing harm to the baby, however, the sooner you stop smoking, the healthier your baby will be. It is never too late to stop smoking.
Protects both the child and their mother from its toxic chemicals and its harmful side effects. In fact, smoking still causing impacts on surrounding areas includes your clothes. Using nursing bras in this period may help you reduce the difficulties.
So there are some major benefits of staying smoke-free after birth: better for babies’ health; better for babies’ development; children are less likely to become smokers; better for your overall health.
Remain smoke-free after giving birth
Source: Childmode.com
Written by: Tiffany Simmons | CHILDMODE.COM on Nov 3, 2019.
Last revised by: Alaska Native News
© 2019, ↑ Alaska Native News
