Indigenous Peoples’ Day at UAS-October 10





The University of Alaska Southeast (UAS) will recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day with activities centered around the theme “Has Du Ítx̱ Yaa Ntoo.át Haa Shuká Aa Hás ‘Our Journey Forward.’”

UAS Juneau’s events begin at 3 pm on Monday, October 10, with an Indigenous Language Revitalization Class Public Panel on current activities and the future of Lingít, X̱aad Kíl, and Smʼalgya̱x, featuring community leaders Daaljini Folletti-Cruise, Jasḵwaan Bedard, and Alex Roehl. This will be followed by a screening of a film on the history and future of Indigenous programs. All Juneau events will take place virtually by Zoom and are hosted by UAS faculty and staff members Dax̱kil.átch Kolene James, Aantooxu.aat Ronalda Cadiente Brown, and Dr. X̱ʼunei Lance Twitchell.

UAS Sitka’s celebration begins on campus at 5 pm, and will be a mix of virtual and in-person activities. Zoom will be used for some sections. Featured keynote speaker is Representative Mary Peltola, as well as breakout sessions discussing this year’s theme, “Our Journey Forward.” Breakout sessions include choices such as a Mt. Edgecumbe Native Youth Olympics demonstration, Ax̱áa painting of dance paddles, an artist discussion panel, films and more.

UAS Ketchikan is also having a celebration in their library from 11 am to 1:30 pm, featuring a poster session with students from KIC’s Tribal Scholars Program.

Chancellor Carey said, “The Indigenous peoples of Alaska are recognized not only on this day but throughout the year at all three of our UAS campuses. We learn from our Alaska Native friends and colleagues and we cherish being on their beautiful land and the diversity across our campuses. I hope that everyone will join us as we celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.”

Full details on these events can be found on the UAS Campus Events Calendar for October 10.



