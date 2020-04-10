Individuals Now Able to File Claim Certifications Weekly Instead of Every Two Weeks

JUNEAU, Alaska — Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter announced Thursday that individuals utilizing the state’s internet Unemployment Insurance filing system are now able to file their claim certifications on a weekly basis rather than every two weeks.
“This change will expedite benefit payments and bring much needed relief to Alaskans,” said Commissioner Ledbetter.
The department encourages unemployed workers to file for their weekly benefits online at my.alaska.gov. Online filing is available Sunday through Saturday, 24 hours each day.
For questions about the new single-week filing schedule, please contact the nearest claim center: Anchorage (907) 269-4700, Fairbanks (907) 451-2871, Juneau (907) 465-5552, and all other areas (888) 252-2557.
###