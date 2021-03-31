Injured Anchorage Man Rescued from Eddie’s Peak Area by Alaska Rescue Coordination Center Monday







Troopers report that the Anchorage man rescued from the Eddie’s Peak area on Monday remains in good condition at an Anchorage area hospital.

On Monday afternoon, AST in Soldotna was contacted reporting “that an emergency signal and message had been activated by a Garmin inReach device in Turnagain Pass.” According to the report, 65-year-old Peter Smith stated that he had been injured and was unable to get out of the area on his own.

LifeMed was launched and flew to the area, but were unable to put down because no viable landing zone could be found.

As a result, the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was contacted and they immediately deployed a rescue team that was able to access the area and successfully extricated Smith and transported him to an anchorage-area hospital for treatment of his injuries.





