Injured Ketchikan Motorcyclist Medevaced to Seattle with Serious Injuries

Alaska Native News Jul 10, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers received multiple reports of a motorcycle accident on the South Tongass Highway on Tuesday afternoon and responded to the location.

When they arrived at the scene at mile three, they found the victim, identified as 30-year-old Robert Young, trapped beneath a vehicle. Personnel with the South Tongass Volunteer Fire Department were successful in extricating Young from beneath the vehicle. He was transported to the Peace Health Ketchikan Medical Center then Medevaced to the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of serious injuries.

Troopers report that the case is under investigation but report that speed appears to be a factor in the incident. Young had lost control and left the roadway before hitting a mailbox then slamming into a parked vehicle.