Injured Snowmachiner Lifted Out of Hatcher Pass Saturday





According to the trooper dispatch, at 10:46 am on Saturday, Alaska Wildlife Troopers received a report of an injured snowmachiner in Hatcher Pass near mile 15 of the Palmer-Fishhook Road.

AWT says the initial report indicated the snowmachiner, identified as 40-year-old Kevin Unks was with a party that had traversed two avalanche-laden areas before Unks had broken his leg.

Luckily, an Alaska State Parks Ranger was on patrol in the area and launched an initial survey on snowmachine.

Troopers contacted the Alaska Rescue Coordination Center and requested assistance. In response, the Army National Guard launched assets at 11:47 am. “The Alaska State Parks Ranger stayed with the party and provided assistance while awaiting National Guard arrival,” troopers reported.

At 1:33 pm, the Army National Guard helicopter arrived in the area and successfully recovered Unk and transported him to Providence to be evaluated and treated for his injuries.



