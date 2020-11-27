Inmate at Anchorage Correctional Dies following Four Day Stay at Hospital

Alaska Native News on Nov 27, 2020.







On Wednesday morning, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation–Major Crimes Unit, was informed of an expected death of an inmate at the Anchorage Correctional Center.

They were notified that 48-year-old William Olsen JR had been transported to a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the complex on November 20th. After receiving treatment, it was determined that Olsen would not survive the event.

On the evening of November 25th, Olsen was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

His next of kin were notified of his death, and the State Medical Examiner was also informed. Authorities say that no foul play is suspected.