Interior Alaska Law Enforcement Team Up for Crime Suppression Operation





Three-day joint operation hits the Fairbanks drug world hard.

(FAIRBANKS, AK) – Last week, multiple law enforcement agencies from around Alaska conducted a joint-effort to disrupt the drug trade and associated criminal activity in the Fairbanks and North Pole area. The three-day effort, called Operation Fall Surprise, took place last week, August 16 – 18. More than a dozen local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the effort.

Law enforcement seized approximately 270 grams of illegal narcotics with an estimated street value of $32,500. Investigators seized 139.5 grams of fentanyl pills or powder which is 69,750 potentially fatal doses.

“Your Alaska State Troopers are committed to working with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to hold those that traffic dangerous drugs accountable for their actions,” stated Major David Hanson, Deputy Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “We will continue to conduct operations like these across the state to make Alaska a safer state to live, work, visit and raise a family.”

A total of 68 arrests were made, including 30 warrant arrests, seven felony arrests and 18 misdemeanor arrests. Nine firearms were seized, including one which was stolen, as well as $9,367 in cash. More than 10 search warrants were executed, and three vehicles were impounded. Officers also conducted 173 traffic stops and contacted over 300 people in connection with this effort.

“The results of this operation really highlight the positive impact that law enforcement has on a community, especially with the coordinated and targeted effort from all these law enforcement agencies,” said Fairbanks Police Chief Ron Dupee. “FPD is committed to supporting any effort that makes our community safer and helps get illegal drugs off the streets of Fairbanks.”

Operation Fall Surprise was a joint operation consisting of more than 40 sworn law enforcement officers from a dozen local, state and federal agencies including the Alaska State Troopers, Fairbanks Police Department, North Pole Police Department, UAF Police Department, Fairbanks Airport Police Department, Anchorage Police Department, North Slope Borough Police Department, Alaska Department of Corrections, the US Marshals, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigation.

