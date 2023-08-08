Interior Department opens additional 812,000 acres to selection by Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans





ANCHORAGE, Alaska – Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland Monday announced a Public Land Order opening about 812,000 additional acres of public lands managed by BLM Alaska to selection by eligible Alaska Native Vietnam-era veterans under Sec. 1119 of the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act of 2019.

The Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans Land Allotment Program allows eligible individuals to select an allotment of up to 160 acres from available Federal lands in Alaska. The Secretary opened 27 million acres to selection in August 2022. With the opening of these additional lands, there are now approximately 29.5 million acres of available Federal lands open for selection by eligible Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans. The 812,000 acres made available today were not included in the August 2022 announcement, as the State of Alaska holds top filings on them. Subsequently, some Alaska Native Vietnam Veterans expressed interest in parcels among that acreage, which led to today’s action.

The PLO becomes available for public inspection in the Federal Register on August 8 and officially publishes August 9.

Subject to valid existing rights, the lands described in the order will be open to selection at 8 a.m. Alaska time on September 8. All valid applications received prior to the opening date will be considered simultaneously filed at that time. Those received thereafter shall be considered in the order of filing. Anyone interested in the program should contact BLM Alaska or see the Alaska Native Vietnam-era Veterans Land Allotment Program website.

-BLM-



