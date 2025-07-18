Interior Finalizes Major Alaskan Land Transfer to NANA Regional Corporation









Action Supports Trump administration commitment to honor Native agreements and expand Alaska resource development

ANCHORAGE — The Department of the Interior Wednesday announced the conveyance of nearly 28,000 acres of land to NANA Regional Corporation, Inc., under Section 12(c) of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, or ANCSA, bringing the total conveyed to NANA to more than 713,000 acres. This marks a significant milestone in fulfilling NANA’s land entitlement—now 96% complete—and advances the Trump administration’s priorities to reduce federal overreach and unleash Alaska’s resource potential.

“This land transfer is a clear example of the Trump administration delivering on its promises,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum. “The Department is committed to honoring the agreements made with Alaska Native corporations, cutting federal red tape and unlocking Alaska’s full potential. By putting land into Alaska Native hands, we are advancing opportunity in Alaska, while reducing federal barriers to resource development.”

In addition to fulfilling longstanding Alaska Native land claims, the transfer supports the implementation of Executive Order 14153 and Secretary’s Order 3422, “Unleashing Alaska’s Extraordinary Resource Potential.” The land lies at the western end of the proposed Ambler Road corridor and is no longer under Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction— increasing local control over land use and resource development in the region.

Enacted in 1971, ANCSA settled aboriginal land claims with Alaska Native people by creating regional and village corporations to receive title to selected federal lands. While the initial land selections were completed in the early 1970s, the Bureau of Land Management continues to work on complex conveyances like this one.

This action reflects President Trump’s commitment to honoring Native agreements, empowering local communities, and responsibly expanding access to America’s natural resources.

###