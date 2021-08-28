Interior Teen Arrested following Arson Investigations into this Summer’s Chena Hot Springs Road Fires







Investigators with the Alaska State Troopers reveal that after an investigation carried out by the Alaska State Fire Marshal’s Office and AST, along with countless tips from interior residents, a 17-year-old teen was arrested on several Arson counts as well as other charges on Thursday evening.

The teen, identified as Jamison Gallion by the Alaska Department of Law, was taken into custody in connection with several structural fires that took place throughout the summer on Chena Hot Springs Road including the Two Rivers Lodge fire earlier this week.

The first fire that was investigated was the May 16th Pleasant Valley Thrift Store, followed by the Pleasant Valley Community Center fire, and the August 18, 2021 fire at Wagons’ North. Other structure fires in the area were investigated as well.

The lodge, which was a total loss, was occupied by two persons at the time of the fire, but were able to escape without injury.

After watching surveillance video from a local gas station of him filling a gas can prior to the fire at Two Rivers Lodge, Gallion was developed as a person of interest. “After search warrants were obtained for the suspect’s house, electronics, and vehicle, additional digital and physical evidence was uncovered by investigators,” investigators say.

Gallion was remanded to the Fairbanks Youth Facility on two counts of Arson I, five counts of Arson II, four counts of Burglary II, as well as multiple counts of criminal mischief.

Throughout the summer, beginning in May, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, Alaska Department of Law, Alaska State Park Rangers, and the Alaska Division of Forestry assisted the months-long investigation.

AST reported that Gallion was auto-waived to adult status due to the Arson I charges. He was arraigned in Fairbanks District Court on Friday.





