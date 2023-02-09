Lloyd Nakano Appointed State Fire Marshal





(ANCHORAGE, AK) – Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell has appointed Lloyd Nakano as the new State Fire Marshal and Director of the Division of Fire and Life Safety. State Fire Marshal Nakano has been with the Department of Public Safety since September 2005 and has been the Assistant State Fire Marshal since December 2012.

“The Division of Fire and Life Safety serves a critical mission across urban and rural Alaska by investigating fatal structure fires, reviewing commercial building plans, and providing firefighter education across the state,” said Alaska Department of Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell. “I know Lloyd will continue to deliver the excellence, customer service, and emergency response capabilities that the State Fire Marshal’s Office is known for.”

Fire Marshal Nakano started with the state as a Deputy Fire Marshal I in 2005, promoting to Deputy Fire Marshal II in 2007. He helped lead the State Fire Marshal’s Office as the Assistant State Fire Marshal, starting in 2012, and has been the Acting State Fire Marshal since August 2022. Fire Marshal Nakano has an associate degree in Fire Science and seven fire safety certifications.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to lead the Division of Fire and Life Safety and to support the amazing men and women who drive this mission across the state every day,” said Alaska State Fire Marshal Lloyd Nakano. “As Fire and Life Safety begins its 69th year of service to Alaska, I know our division will help protect Alaskans by continuing our efforts to prevent the loss of life and property from fire and explosion.”

Fire Marshal Nakano’s appointment is effective February 7, 2023. The Fire and Life Safety division is made up of 29 staff members including Deputy Fire Marshals and professional staff.

