Intoxicated Fairbanks Driver Collides with, Shoots at Family in Vehicle

Alaska Native News Feb 22, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers say that they, along with the Fairbanks and North Pole police arrested an intoxicated Fairbanks driver who collided with and shot at a family that included four children on Chena Hot Springs near Nordale on Thursday night.

According to the report, the incident was reported at 11:47 pm on Thursday saying that a man driving a Chevy pickup ran into the complainant’s vehicle as he was driving on the road with his family and then began shooting at them.







AST, Fairbanks and North Pole Police responded and opened an investigation into the incident. As a result, 34-year-old Fairbanks resident, Tucker Holmgren was arrested on charges of Misconduct Involving Weapons I and IV, Assault III, Felony DUI. Holmgren refused to submit to a chemical test and so was charged with that offense as well.