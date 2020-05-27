Intoxicated Fairbanks Driver Rolls with Child on Board, Awaits Arraignment

Alaska Native News on May 27, 2020.

AST arrested a Fairbanks driver on charges of DUI, Endangering Welfare of a Child I, Assault III and Reckless Driving after troopers responded to a vehicle roll-over at the Tanana Lakes Recreational Area on Tuesday evening.

Troopers responded to the area at 7:35 pm on Tuesday evening after receiving a report of the accident. When they arrived, they found that one person had been injured in the accident. The driver, 35-year-old Marquis Eanes of Fairbanks, was arrested following a preliminary investigation at the scene.

According to the AST report, Eanes had earlier been reported as a REDDI driver in an accident. But, before he could be apprehended, he was involved in the roll-over at the recreation area.

Following the preliminary investigation at the scene, Eanes was arrested on the multiple charges and remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and held pending arraignment.





