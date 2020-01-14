Intoxicated Vehicle Thief Crashes into Pole after Running Light on C Street

Alaska Native News on Jan 14, 2020.

At 3:11 pm on Friday, Anchorage police responded to the scene of an accident after receiving a 911 where the caller reported that a female driver, driving a red SUV, who appeared to be intoxicated had run a red light then crashed into a pole at 38th and C Street.

As police were responding to the scene, APD received another call, this time a stolen vehicle report, stating that the victim had left their vehicle, a red SUV, running and unoccupied in front of their residence on the 600-block of 14th Street. He stated to police that as he was watching his vehicle through the window of his residence, he saw a woman, who he described to police, get into his vehicle. The owner said by the time he had gotten outside, the woman had driven off in his red Pontiac Aztek.

When police arrived at the crash site on 38th Street, they recognized the vehicle as the one that had just been reported stolen, and the suspect, fitting the description of the suspect who stole the vehicle, sitting in the passenger seat.







The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Jodie E. Lundy, refused to answer any questions posed to her and refused to get out of the vehicle. She was physically removed from the vehicle as she actively resisted. Police stated that “Lundy was actively resisting and was inching closer to oncoming traffic,” and so was handcuffed and placed in a patrol vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene said that Lundy ran the red light, “then abruptly crossed all three lanes, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with a pole on the northwest corner of A Street and 38th Avenue,” according to police.

Lundy was transported to the police department for questioning and a search warrant for a blood draw was obtained. As a result, Lundy was further transported to the Anchorage Correctional Center and remanded there on charges of DUI, Driving on a Suspended License, Vehicle Theft I, Theft II, and Violating Conditions of Release. She was on release in a pending January 2nd case.