Investigation Results in Summons, Closure of Homer Wedding Venue

Fire Marshals find AK Diamond J Ranch conducting business in violation of plan-review regulations
(HOMER) – An investigation by the Alaska State Fire Marshal’s office that began last March resulted in a Homer man receiving a summons Wednesday for violating 13 AAC 50.027 (Non-structural plan review and approval; stop work orders).
The investigation into AK Diamond J Ranch in Homer began on March 8, 2019. Located at 33675 Perkins Road, the property is operated by Billy Jones, 40, as AK Diamond J Ranch Wedding Venue. The investigation found at least two structures on the property were constructed and/or use of the buildings changed without State Fire Marshal Plan Review and Approval. Jones was contacted by Deputy Fire Marshals and issued a “STOP WORK/DO NOT OCCUPY” order.
A follow-up investigation conducted by Deputy Fire Marshals on August 27 revealed the buildings were still being used as a part of the commercial business. Deputies consulted with the Homer District Attorney and with assistance from Alaska State Troopers in Anchor Point posted the buildings “CLOSED. DO NOT ENTER. UNSAFE TO OCCUPY.”
“We take action because across the nation people are dying in occupancies that are not regularly inspected or reviewed for the basic protections required by the building and fire codes,” said State Fire Marshal Rich Boothby, Director of the Division of Fire and Life Safety.
“In the last few years, for assembly-type occupancy buildings, we had the Ghost Ship fire in Oakland California where 36 lives were lost, and we had the Station Night Club fire in Warwick, Rhode Island, with 100 deaths. We don’t want a similar situation here in Alaska.”
The Fire Marshals provide fire and life safety protection to the citizens and visitors to the State of Alaska as required by the Alaska State Legislature through the Statutes and Administrative Code.
Written by: Kenneth Marsh | DPS on Aug 30, 2019.
