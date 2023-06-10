Investigators ask the Public for any Information in the Trapper Creek Double Homicide Investigation





Investigators are asking the public for information in the homicide investigations of a Fairbanks woman and another from Anchorage that was opened after the discovery of their remains on June 2nd.

The case of missing 30-year-old Fairbanks woman Sunday Powers was initiated on May 24th when she was reported to have disappeared. Troopers were very suspicious of her disappearance as she had made 911 calls prior to her missing status. According to reports, Powers had attempted calling 911 while in the Trapper Creek area but kept getting disconnected. Imagery of her vehicle was captured on a Trapper Creek gas station camera just prior to her calls to authorities.

Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation immediately began searching along the Parks Highway corridor in the area where Powers was believed to be traveling.

The search for Powers bore no fruit until June 2nd Troopers found the victim’s vehicle in the Trapper Creek area. In the vehicle, troopers would discover Sunday’s remains. In addition, troopers would also find the remains of 34-year-old Anchorage resident Kami Clark. The investigation at the scene would lead investigators to classify the case as a double homicide.

The discovery of the two victims spurred active investigations by the Alaska Bureau of Investigation and local, state, and federal law enforcement.

AST asks, “Anyone with information that has not already been shared with law enforcement to contact the Alaska State Troopers at (907) 352-5401, or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit tips through the AKTips smartphone app or online at https://a.tip411.com/a/85523.”



